New Music: Tristan Price – “You a Problem”

Hailing from Minnesota, Pop-R&B singer-songwriter Tristan Price delivers his newest single, “You a Problem.” The midtempo Caribbean infused single is filled with gratitude as Tristan pours into his girl with positive affirmations.

“Shorty I hope that you know you got it and you/ hope you know that you poppin’ cause you hot right now,” he sings.

As a rising star, Tristan has captivated the attention of many audiences during live performances. He’s performed alongside Tyga, Jacquees, Mindless Behavior and more.

Price takes his musical inspiration from the likes of Usher, New Edition, Baby Face and 112 in order to create songs like, “Don’t Get It Twisted” and “Tell Me Where.” Both singles, alongside “You a Problem” are featured on the crooner’s upcoming mixtape Midnight Love.

Listen to “You a Problem” below.