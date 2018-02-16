Verse Simmonds Breaks Down The Perfect “Date Night”

On the heels of his recently released album, Diamonds, 5x Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Verse Simmonds drops “Date Night.”

The single is Verse’s guide to the perfect evening with your boo.

“Tonight, I made plans, we got reservations/If we leave now, we can make ’em/Can’t wait to show you off, baby, got me feeling so anxious,” he sings.

Verse new album, Diamonds, arrived on November 10th and features a collection of emotionally-filled R&B compositions — Tracks on the project run the gamut from Drake-esque trap-n-b, to ethereal cruisers, to expertly executed slow jams. Ty Dolla $ign appears on the project with production from The Honorable C-Note and others.

Listen to “Date Night” below.