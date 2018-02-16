New Music: Tory Lanez – “B.I.D.”

Debuting his latest single on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe, Tory Lanez delivers “B.I.D.” The single is featured on Lanez’s forthcoming project, Memories Don’t Die.

During his interview, the singer discussed his previous beef with Toronto native Drake and the new album’s sound. “We just spoke on the phone. We never really had too much conversation. I think now that we just, like, spoke more, it’s kind of like all of the things that he goes through I go through. I kind of go through probably on a way smaller scale because I’m not at that level in my career where he is, but I think there’s a lot of similarities between us as people that we probably just never thought was there before. But at the end of the day it is, so that was a good moment.”

The falsetto ridden single is produced by Smash David and OG Parker.

As he sings, “I f*cked up the re-up, got it back/Shooter right beside me with the curry,” Lanez delivers.

Tory also broke down the album’s sound during the interview: “I wanted to make sure [the album] was super perfect,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that all the things I didn’t do on the first album, I conquered on this album…The album takes you into so many places musically that it’s such a ride and a journey. It’s something that you can tap into at any given time.”