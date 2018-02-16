K. Michelle Is “Crazy Like You” In New Video

Quickly following up the recent “No Not You” video, R&B singer K. Michelle returns with the neo femme fatale video “Crazy Like You.” The single hails from K’s latest studio album, KIMBERLY: The People I Used to Know.

The “Crazy Like You” video opens up with a quote from Scott Adams: “Nothing inspires forgiveness quite like revenge.”

In the clip, K. Michelle seduces her driver and later takes his life. To help cover up her crime, K. enlists the help of rapper Dreezy to hide the dead body.

Watch the ode to Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez below.