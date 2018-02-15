PREMIERE: ArchrFox x Mia LJ – Human x Love Bomb

We took heed of Mia LJ’s creative talents when she released the music video for “Ambiguous,” a song that sees her pushing her sexuality to experimental territories.

Now, the emerging New York-based R&B/Pop artist returns with more stirring visuals, this time they’re included in a collaboration with ArchrFox called “Human x Love Bomb.”

In the first half of the A1 Vision-directed clip, which covers ‘Human,’ Mia is seen walking through a snowy forest, and at one point she stops to smoke a blunt. ArchrFox, who spits his bars while rocking a fox-styled mask, meets up with Mia and takes a few pulls.

The second half of the clip turns grave for ArchrFox — he gets kidnapped by Mia, tied to a chair with dynamite strapped to his body. She then preceded to flirt through anger, displaying her pain while showing some residual love. The ending is left to our imagination.

The video depicts the story of a past love and being lethally bound to it.

“I wanted to reveal a deeper side inspired by my love life instead of going the typical rapper “player” route,” Said Mia LJ. “I found a relationship that meant the world to me, but in the end I destroyed it. I just want her to go off on me, tell me how I made her feel through the highs and lows, that’s what Human X Love Bomb is all about.”

Mia LJ and ArchrFox plan to continue their collaboration with a new EP, due this year.

Mia’s upcoming album, This Livin, which follows up her debut EP, These Are The Years, is due out this summer.