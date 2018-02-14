Atlanta musical collective Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics brings a funky new single to Singersroom. The offering, “Call Out My Name,” is full of soul and nostalgia as it channels Motown Records classic hits.

The band found success after selling over a quarter-million downloads on iTunes; #4 on the iTunes R&B charts. That victory later landed Ruby and The Soulphonics onto Billboard’s Top 30 Heatseekers charts. The group has performed alongside Erykah Badu and Kendrick Lamar.

Gearing up for the release of their sophomore album, State of All Things, Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics are finally ready to give their fans something new to jam to.

In a recent interview with The Bitter Southerner, Ruby shed light on their near six-year hiatus, insisting, “Everything in the South takes time.”

While waiting for the April release of project number two, get into Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics’ “Call Out My Name” below.