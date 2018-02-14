Lion Babe Wants to Be Your “Honey Dew”

Lion Babe returns with the new song, “Honey Dew,” a sultry gem produced by Simen Sez. On the song, backed by bright, mellow keys, and electro-styled drums, vocalist Jillian Hervey mesmerizes with her sultry delivery as coos about the human desire.

“Everybody wants a piece… honey dew,” she sings.

Set to appear on the duo’s upcoming album, “Honey Dew” follows the December 2017 visual release for “Rockets.”

“Happy Valentines Day loves❤. New one for ya. Presenting “HONEY DEW” new music for love,” Lion Babe shared on Instagram.

The forthcoming opus, which follows up 2016’s commercial release of ‘Begin,’ will feature Lion Babe’s sultry, bracing take on R&B, soul, funk, and dance.

Check out “Honey Dew” below: