Powerhouse singer Lil Mo returns with the brand new single, “30 Minutes,” a record that may leave you yearning for that amount of play time with a special someone. On the song, the R&B songstress celebrates Valentine’s Day the only way she knows how — delivering raucous lyrics about putting it down with her well endowed Bae.
“You’ve been talkin’ like a big dawg / You could break momma off / Let me see what it’s hittin’ for / Pull it out, hmm yeah,” she sings. “Imma like it / Imma break it down on you like your wifey / second wifey / But if it’s good shit, you never know, I might be.”
In the accompanying music video, directed by Deception short film, the R&B songstress leaves her fronting man in the crib and dips to her side Dude’s pad, played by real-life husband, Karl Dargan.
“30 Minutes” follows up Lil Mo’s recent collaboration with Empire actress and rapper Bre-Z on “Best Of Me.”