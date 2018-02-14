Khalid and Normani Release New Single ‘Love Lies’

Khalid and Normani come together for the magical duet, “Love Lies,” a song from the upcoming ‘Love, Simon’ soundtrack. On the collaboration, which they co-wrote, the two young stars delight with eargasmic vocals as they question each other’s love.

“Sorry if it’s hard to catch my vibe,” sings Khalid. “I need a lover to trust, tell me you’re on my side / Are you down for the ride?”

Normani answers: “I’ve been so into your mystery / Is it because of our history? / Are you into me?”

Khalid and Normani are close friends, and they have mutual artistic admiration for each other, so a creative collaboration like this seems like a natural feat.

“Love Lies” is the second single off of the soundtrack for the forthcoming 20th Century Fox film Love, Simon, which will be released on March 16th via RCA Records and is available for pre-order now at all digital retail providers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to Fifth Harmony songstress Normani, the collaboration came together naturally. “He is definitely such an amazing soul and I think that’s why this record means so much to me personally, and I know that it means a lot to him as well,” she told Beats 1. “It’s just because we’re genuine friends. This wasn’t an A&R or somebody just putting us in a room together and being like ‘Yo, make something dope!’”

“The moment that we saw each other, it was like we were instantly best friends,” Khalid adds. “She’s just she’s so like me in so many different ways and we have so much fun together and she’s so honest and so real and just nice. There’s not a lot of nice people in the world but she’s definitely one of the nicest.”

About the ‘Love, Simon’ film:

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year-old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Riverdale), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, LOVE, SIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.

‘Love, Simon’ hits theaters nationwide on March 16th, 2018. Watch the movie trailer below: