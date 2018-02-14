6LACK – Cutting Ties

While many people are sharing their love for each other on Valentine’s Day, Atlanta singer 6LACK is doing the opposite by “Cutting Ties,” citing he’s ok by himself.

“One, two, been thinking long and hard this morning, three, four, it’s hard to focus when a nigga on it,” he sings. “I been tryna balance all this on my plate, I ain’t tryna be lying to your face.”

6LACK began buzzing virally after his 2016 offering, Free 6LACK, in addition to his 2017 collaboration with hit producer and rapper Timbaland called “Grab the Wheel.”

After the birth of his daughter, 6LACK shed light with Interview about his new outlook on life. “I have more clarity,” he explained. “I feel like that translates to my real life, too, not just my music. I feel obligated to be clearer and tackle things straight on instead of pushing them to the side for later on.”