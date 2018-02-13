Sabrina Claudio has 2018 in the palm of her hands. Following up the success of her critically acclaimed debut EP, About Time, and snagging an endorsement deal with Gap, the Miami native joins Dua Lipa and Jessie J in the ’50 Shades’ soundtrack trilogy.

She previously shared her excitement about being on the project, insisting, “Ya girl got a song (english & spanish version) on Fifty Shades Freed.”

Claudio’s offering, “Cross Your Mind,” continues to highlight the sultry songstress’ talent, but is a bit different from her usual echoey jazz-infused sound; its upbeat Latin vibe takes on a life of its own.

Reminiscing about a past love, Sabrina has a few questions for her long-lost love. “Do I ever cross your mind?” she sings.

Listen to “Cross Your Mind” below.