Black Atlass Welcomes You Into “My Life”

Hailing from Canada, alternative R&B singer-songwriter Black Atlass returns with the release of the visual to his enchanting single, “My Life.”

The XO/Republic Records signee is gearing up for a big year under the direction of musical sensation, The Weeknd.

With smooth and subtle vocals, Atlass reflects on the many what-ifs that have plagued his mind while being grateful for the twist and turns life has taken him in.

In the Kid.Studio-directed video, Atlass becomes the phantom of the opera. Watching nostalgic videos of a past love, the singer’s cinematic visual paints the perfect picture.

Atlass initially emerged onto the music scene with his debut single, “Paris,” where he took listeners on a journey to the place filled with lovers. With over a million music streams, the music industry hasn’t been the only place showing him love; the singer’s music has been featured in a Louis Vuitton exhibit and a Saint Laurent men’s fragrance ad.

Self-producing the full-length project, Haunted Paradise, in 2016, Black Atlass continues to show off his versatility and determination.

Black Atlass joins Jessie Reyez, Sabrina Claudio, Rita Ora, and Jessie J for the 50 Shades Freed Soundtrack.

Watch “My Life” below: