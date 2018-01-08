Jessie J, Sabrina Claudio Featured on ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Soundtrack

R&B/Soul singers Jessie J and Sabrina Claudio, along with other stars like Sia, Ellie Goulding, and Hailee Steinfeld all are featured on the official ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack.

For the 22-song compilation, Jessie J contributes “I Got You (I Feel Good),” and Sabrina Claudio delivers Cross “Your Mind.”

Claudio also shared her excitement on social media for being part of the project. “Ya girl got a song (english & spanish version) on Fifty Shades Freed,” she says.

Ya girl got a song (english & spanish version) on Fifty Shades Freed. Pre-order the album this friday 💋 soundtrack comes out Feb 9 pic.twitter.com/zDVkFVYrug — SC (@sabrinaclaudio) January 8, 2018

The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ soundtrack will be released Feb. 9 with pre-orders available starting this Friday (Jan. 12). Its predecessor, the soundtrack to Fifty Shades Darker, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last February. The forthcoming film, the final in the Fifty Shades trilogy, also hits theaters Feb. 9.

‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Official Soundtrack Tracklisting:

1. Capital Letters – Hailee Steinfeld x BloodPop®

2. For You (Fifty Shades Freed) – Liam Payne & Rita Ora

3. Sacrifice – Black Atlass featuring Jessie Reyez

4. High – Whethan & Dua Lipa

5. Heaven – Julia Michaels

6. Big Spender – Kiana Ledé featuring Prince Charlez

7. Never Tear Us Apart – Bishop Briggs

8. The Wolf – The Spencer Lee Band

9. Are You – Julia Michaels

10. Cross Your Mind – Sabrina Claudio

11. Change Your Mind – Miike Snow

12. Come On Back – Shungudzo

13. I Got You (I Feel Good) – Jessie J

14. Ta Meilleure Ennemie (Pearls) – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) featuring Juliette Armanet

15. Deer in Headlights – Sia

16. Diddy Bop – Jacob Banks & Louis the Child

17. Love Me Like You Do (Fifty Shades Freed Version) – Ellie Goulding

18. Freed – Danny Elfman

19. Seeing Red – Danny Elfman

20. Maybe I’m Amazed – Jamie Dornan [Bonus Track] 21. Cross Your Mind (Spanish Version – Sabrina Claudio [Bonus Track] 22. Pearls – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) [Bonus Track]