Ronnie Wright – Love You Down

R&B veteran Ronnie Wright returns with ‘Love You Down’ after blessing us with ‘Adore’ late 2017. Much like most of his previous offerings, the soulful singer and songwriter deliver grown and sexy vibes by tapping into his experiences, and at the same time, Wright schools the uneducated.

“Most relationships go through tough times. The true challenge is how you deal with those challenges,” write says about the creative vision for the song. “You can either allow the negativity to fester. Or you can lean on LOVE to overcome these valleys. When you allow love to win, you can let go of negativity and seek solutions. That’s what love does. It forgives…”

We all need to learn to forgive!

Wright is prepping the upcoming album, BeSpeak: Adore.

Ronnie is inspired by art, design, emotion, and expression while being influenced by funk, fusion, rock, jazz, neo-soul, Soul/R&B, and gospel music. Over the past few years, he has had the privilege of working with, and opening for various artists on the local and national scene including Musiq Soulchild, Mint Condition, Tank, Israel Houghton, Mike Phillips, Ashley Jayy & Saeeda “Mama Sae” Wright of Prince & NPG.