Bruno Mars Reveal Dates For ’24K Magic World Tour’ Finale

Bruno Mars recently announced that he would be hitting the road for a final run of his hugely successful ’24K Magic World Tour.’ today, the 11-time GRAMMY Award winner revealed dates for the 23-date arena trek, which will feature rapper Cardi B.

The North American tour kicks off with a two-night residence (Sept. 7-8) in Denver before traveling to other major cities like Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Newark, Brooklyn, and Dallas before wrapping with a four-night finale in Los Angeles.

Mars’ ’24K Magic World Tour’ launched in March 2017 and has already surpassed $200 million in earnings worldwide. Breakout rapper Cardi, who teamed with Mars on the remix of his hit, “Finesse,” should help skyrocket this number.

The tour comes on the heels of Mars’ sweep at the recent GRAMMY Awards, making him the first male artist in 25 years to win album, record, and song of the year. He’s also the only male artist this decade to have won across both pop and R&B genres and the “Big Three” categories. Mars is one of only five R&B artists to win the GRAMMY for album of the year, preceded by Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole and Ray Charles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16, at 12 p.m. local time.

24K Magic World Tour Dates

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Sept. 8 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Sept. 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 23 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct. 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct. 2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct. 20 – Austin, TX** – Circuit of the Americas

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center