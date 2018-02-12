Bruno Mars Reveal Dates For ’24K Magic World Tour’ Finale

Bruno Mars recently announced that he would be hitting the road for a final run of his hugely successful ’24K Magic World Tour.’ today, the 11-time GRAMMY Award winner revealed dates for the 23-date arena trek, which will feature rapper Cardi B.
The North American tour kicks off with a two-night residence (Sept. 7-8) in Denver before traveling to other major cities like Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Newark, Brooklyn, and Dallas before wrapping with a four-night finale in Los Angeles.
Mars’ ’24K Magic World Tour’ launched in March 2017 and has already surpassed $200 million in earnings worldwide. Breakout rapper Cardi, who teamed with Mars on the remix of his hit, “Finesse,” should help skyrocket this number.
The tour comes on the heels of Mars’ sweep at the recent GRAMMY Awards, making him the first male artist in 25 years to win album, record, and song of the year. He’s also the only male artist this decade to have won across both pop and R&B genres and the “Big Three” categories. Mars is one of only five R&B artists to win the GRAMMY for album of the year, preceded by Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole and Ray Charles.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16, at 12 p.m. local time.
24K Magic World Tour Dates
Sept. 7 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sept. 8 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sept. 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 23 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Oct. 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Oct. 2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct. 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Oct. 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct. 20 – Austin, TX** – Circuit of the Americas
Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center