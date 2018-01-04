Bruno Mars – Finesse (Remix) Ft. Cardi B

Bruno Mars unleashes a funky and nostalgic music video for his Cardi B-featured remix, “Finesse.”

The colorful clip draws inspiration from the classic TV series ‘In Living Color’ as Mars and Cardi don 90s ensembles as they erect scenes from the sketch comedy show, which was starred by Keenen and Damon Wayans. Cardi leads the visual with an introduction of paint swiping much like the original show while label-mate Mars takes on imaginations of dancing scenes from the legendary and game-changing show.

“This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time,” Mars tweeted. “Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans.”

Cardi added, “TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT FINESSE DROPS!!!O YEAA WE DRIPPIN AND FINESSE!!! I can’t thank @BrunoMars enough for the opportunity.”

“Finesse” follows the previously released singles “Versace on the Floor,” “That’s What I Like,” and “24K Magic,” all taken from Mars’ Grammy-nominated album, 24K Magic.

“Finesse (Remix)” caps off a triumphant start to the New Year for New York native Cardi – earlier this week, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker became only the third act in U.S. chart history to land her first three releases in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 in the same week. Also, her most recent single, “Bardier Carti,” sits just outside the top 10 this week after debuting at 14.