Hosted by actors Larenz Tate and Erica Ash of ‘Survivor’s Remorse,’ the 2018 Bounce Trumpet Awards will premiere on Bounce TVthis Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. This year’s celebration will include performances and appearances from some of Hollywood and music’s elite.

The Bounce Trumpet Awards is a prestigious annual event that celebrates the achievements and contributions within the African-American community.

Being honored for his musical contributions will be So So Def Recordings founder and GRAMMY Award-winning record producer, songwriter, and artist Jermaine Dupri. Dupri, who was selected as an inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year, is known for his work and production with rap group Kris Kross, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jay-Z, Nelly, Monica, Janet Jackson, TLC and more. Honoring him will be Anthony Hamilton and previous So So Def signees Xscap3 and Bow Wow. Also joining them on stage will be DTP rapper Ludacris.

Continuing the festivities, audiences will enjoy performances by veteran group Arrested Development, Michel’le, and Major. Singers V. Bozeman, Estelle, and We’ McDonald are set to join together to perform a powerful rendition of “Conqueror.”

The full list of honorees:

Jermaine Dupri received The Music Innovation Award

Cameo, legendary American soul-influenced funk group honored with The Lifetime Achievement Award

Richelieu Dennis, founder of Sundial Brands and new owner of Essence Communications recognized with The Entrepreneur Award

Tamika Mallory, activist and National Co-Chair of the Women’s March received The Impact Award

Marley Dias, 13-year old social activist and author behind the #1000BlackGirlBooks received The Trailblazer Award

Dr. Lonnie Johnson, nuclear engineer, and inventor received The Innovator Award

Rhyon Brown, actress, singer, and dancer received The Rising Star Award

Check out snippets of Xscap3 and Ludacris’ performances as well as photos from the spectacular evening below.