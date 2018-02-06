Jermaine Dupri hit another feat in his illustrious career. The music producer and songwriter was one of the few entertainers selected for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. He is the second hip-hop star to receive the honor after JAY-Z made history with his selection in 2017.

“I can’t f*cking believe it,” Dupri shared excitedly in a video. “This what all the long nights and early mornings is all about.”

Dupri resume includes hits with stars such as Janet Jackson, TLC, Aretha Franklin and Mariah Carey.

Legendary R&B/Soul collective Kool & the Gang, responsible for classics like “Celebration,” “Get Down On It,” “Ladies Night,” “Jungle Boogie,” and “Hollywood Singing,” also made this year’s selection.

Other inductees include country rocker Mellencamp, singer-songwriter Alan Jackson, musician Steve Dorff, singer-songwriter Bill Anderson and Allee Willis, the co-writer of the musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

“The 2018 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a prodigious representation of creators of cross-genre hits, certain to resonate with everyone,” Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, the organization’s co-chairs, and Linda Moran, its president and chief executive, told the Associated Press in a joint statement. “Each year, the slate of songwriters we induct is more diverse and illustrative of the history and contributions that we strive to acknowledge and honor.”

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years.

The induction ceremony for the Songwriters Hall of Fame will take place in New York City on 14 June.