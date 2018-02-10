Sonder – One Night Only

Soul trio Sonder returns with fresh new sound, “One Night Only.” A year after group member Brent Faiyaz released his critically acclaimed solo project, Sonder Son, Brent, DPAT, and Atu are back at it again.

The 90’s inspired feel-good R&B track is an excellent way for Sonder to take on the new year. It’s also consistent with their debut EP, ‘Into.’ The single was previously leaked in 2017.

With member Faiyaz earning a Grammy nomination for his feature on Goldlink’s hit single, ‘Crew,’ and their song ‘Too Fast’ recently being used in Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 trailer, the future seems bright for this talented trio.

Listen to “One Night Only” below.