Olivia Nelson Is Foolish On “Smother Me”

“Smother Me” is the love child of new R&B songstress Olivia Nelson and Soulection’s Jarreau Vandal. With a sleek piano adjacent beat, Olivia strums up her emotions to sing, “Since you left your mark on me without a bruise. Feel of having so much to lose, I’m foolish. So foolish.”

As Olivia pours out her heart, Jarreau gets busy on the beat leading them into 2018 successfully. This isn’t the first time these two have linked up; just a month ago the two teamed up to compose another gem titled, “Hideaway.”

Listen to “Smother Me” below: