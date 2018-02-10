Khalid and Jorja Smith Unite for “Location” Remix

Khalid‘s 2016 hit “Location” is still going strong. UK-based rising sensation Jorja Smith and Wretch 32 are the latest artists summoned for a remix of the popular single.

This is the third remix the song has had; there’s been one with Little Simz and another with Lil Wayne and Kehlani.

“Send me wherever you were writin’ say to me whatever you’ve been thinkin’ ’bout,” Jorja sings.

Jorja recently contributed the song “I Am” to the ‘Black Panther: The Album,’ curated and produced by Kendrick, Top Dawg Entertainment, and the label’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. The project arrived in stores on Feb 9th.

“‘I AM’🙋🏽‍♀️ Huge honour to be involved on Black Panther The Album. Blessings,” she recently tweeted.

Listen to the remix below.