Bruno Mars Announces “24K Magic World Tour” Final Dates; Cardi B to Support

Bruno Mars will be hitting the road again for a final run of his hugely successful 24K Magic World Tour, which has already surpassed $200 million in earnings worldwide. The 11-time GRAMMY Award winner announced North American finale cities he will be making stops in including Boston, Brooklyn, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, Newark, Philadelphia, St. Paul, Toronto, and Tulsa.

Breakout rapper Cardi, who teamed with Mars on the remix of his hit, “Finesse,” will support. The venues and dates for the final leg of the trek will be revealed soon.

“What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time?” Mars teased when announcing the tour. “Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!!” he added.

Cardi B posted a series of thinking emojis, and also added, “MhhhhhhmmmThat sounds like a great idea @brunomars.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Mars’ sweep at last weekend’s GRAMMY Awards, making him the first male artist in 25 years to win album, record, and song of the year. He’s also the only male artist this decade to have won across both pop and R&B genres and the “Big Three” categories. Mars is one of only five R&B artists to win the GRAMMY for album of the year, preceded by Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Natalie Cole and Ray Charles.

Following Bruno Mars’ GRAMMY sweep on Sunday night, R&B legend, Babyface told Billboard, “I’m trying to make good-feeling music again and not be afraid of who I am and who I’ve been. Fortunately, Bruno (Mars) made it easy for us to be ourselves again.” He continued, “I’m very proud of him and his accomplishments,” says Babyface. “I had the opportunity to go into the studio and work with and write with him, and I had so much respect for his work ethic ’cause it was very close to how I did it, and how I do it. I think he’s genius in his approach and one of the best entertainers we’ve had in a very, very long time. I consider Bruno in the same category with Prince and with Michael Jackson; He’s one of those guys who can actually stand with those artists, and there aren’t a lot of artists I can actually say that about and say it with confidence and feel like he would deserve to be on that same stage as them.”

Mars and Babyface worked together on “Too Good To Say Goodbye,” the final track on his ’24K Magic’ album.