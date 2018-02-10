Brent Faiyaz is Ready to “Make Luv”

Four months after dropping his acclaimed debut album, Sonder Son, R&B singer Brent Faiyaz releases a new bonus track entitled, “Make Luv.”

The Baltimore native received a Grammy-nomination for “Best Rap/Sung Performance” for his work with Goldlink and Shy Glizzy on the unavoidable summer record, “Crew.”

“Make Luv” was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios (later finished in July) and showcases Brent’s smooth vocals effortlessly.

In an interview with BAZAAR.com, Brent Faiyaz said that the song was about bossing up on whoever was with you and front on you. “You boss up, and they all want to come back around, like, ‘I see you. I’m so proud of you.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay.'”

Listen to the boss up track below: