Asal Hazel – “UTMT”

LA-based singer Asal Hazel shows off her sultry vocals on the new record, “UTMT.” The song’s echoey vibe was produced by Swarvy and MNDSGN and is featured on the singer’s debut project, Like Water.

“I’d rather be home with my baby. I’d rather keep it toned down with you baby,” the 24-year-old Los Angeles native conveys to her long-lost lover.

About how the record came about, Asal told okayplayer, “I was so heartbroken while writing ‘UTMT’ that the song basically wrote itself.”

Asal describes her sound as “alternative R&B” — shes currently hard at work on her debut project, ‘Like Water.’

Listen to "UTMT" below:

