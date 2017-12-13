Ravyn Lenae Announces New EP; Drops New Single “Sticky”

R&B/Pop singer Ravyn Lenae will kick off 2018 with the EP, Crush, via 323 Music Group/ Atlantic Records. Arriving January 26th, the project is being executive produced by Steve Lacy (The Internet, Kendrick Lamar), who also joins Lenae on two of its five tracks including the vocal call-and-response, “4 Leaf Clover.”

To kick off anticipation around the release, the Chicago singer/songwriter reveals the new single, “Sticky,” which showcases her edgier side (purchase).

“It’s about being stuck to someone and knowing you shouldn’t be,” says Lenae. “The person is not really nice to you; he’s actually a little mean. Even though you know that, you take him back all the time. He’s sticky.”

Lanae’s ‘Crush’ EP will follow ‘Midnight Moonlight,’ which arrived earlier this year — The EP featured the single, “Unknown.”

Lenae is currently wrapping up “The CTRL Tour” alongside fellow R&B sensation SZA, with remaining dates set for Louisville, KY’s Mercury Ballroom (December 16th) and St. Louis, MO’s The Ready Room (December 17th). Additional live dates surrounding the release of “CRUSH” will be announced soon – visit www.ravynlenae.com for updates.

‘Crush’ EP Tracklist:

1. Sticky

2. Closer (ODE 2 U)

3. Computer Luv feat. Steve Lacy

4. The Night Song

5. 4 Leaf Clover feat. Steve Lacy