Alicia Keys is Looking to Sign a New Recording Contract

It’s been over 11 years since Alicia Keys inked her deal with Sony Music labels J and RCA back in 2001. Since embarking on her musical career, the singer has released six studio albums under her contract. With her current contract coming to an end, Alicia is actively looking to sign a new deal, possibly outside of Sony Music.

According to Variety, Alicia’s manager Johnny Wright is spearheading the search and sorting through the many deals. At the top of the list is Warner Bros. Records.

Alicia has achieved tremendous success during her tenure at Sony — with over 18 million albums sold in the United States and three Billboard Hot 100 number 1s, she is a hot commodity and a major asset to whichever label she pens a deal with.

Recently, Alicia and her husband, Swizz Beatz, were honored by the Recording Academy’s Producers and Engineers Wing at an event held at the Rainbow Room in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

In November, Keys celebrated the 10th year anniversary of her third studio album, As I Am, with the unreleased track, “When You Were Gone.”