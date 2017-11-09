Alicia Keys Celebrates 10th Anniversary of ‘As I Am’ With Unreleased Song

Today, multi-Grammy-winning R&B artist Alicia Keys celebrates the 10th anniversary of one of her favorite album, her third studio offering, ‘As I Am.’ The project was released on November 9, 2007, by J Records and debuted at No. 1.

“Fam, I’m sitting here celebrating the bday of one of fav albums EVER “AS I AM”!” she wrote on Twitter. “It still feels like yesterday to me! Celebrate & reflect with me in The Vault I have some memories I think you’ll wanna and an unreleased track I think you’ll wanna”

To commemorate the release of ‘As I Am,’ Keys unwraps the never-heard-before song, “When You Were Gone.” On the funky, at times mellow track, the singer, songwriter, and musician passionately shares her bleeding love for a distant Beau.

“You was always on my mind,” she sings. “When you were gone, did you think of me? / Now you’re back putting on this act / That I was always in your heart.”

“This is one of the very first songs I came back from Egypt and wrote,” she proclaims. “Maybe it was the second song, the first one had a whole Egyptian vibe, I’ll play that for you one day too. But this one really started to create the sound that ‘As I Am’ has. We were experimenting with a lot of keyboards and sounds and styles of recording, and we were all about breaking boundaries and writing things in new ways.”

Fans who sign up for Keys’ “The Vault” will get unlimited access to a variety of items, including photos, videos, diaries, and other special offerings.

The 3x certified platinum-selling ‘As I Am’ spawned the hit singles “No One,” “Superwoman,” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again.”

Listen to “When You Were Gone” below before it’s too late: