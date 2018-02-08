Emanny Returns to the Studio With “Aaliyah”

Soulful singer Emanny has returned to Singersroom with the new single, “Aaliyah,” an ode to the late singer and her one in a million persona. After a long hiatus and relocation, Emanny is ready to take on 2018 as any true artist should.

Like his many songs before, the R&B crooner pours his heart into “Aaliyah” in order to provide listeners with relatable sounds.

“You’re one in a million like Aaliyah,” he sings.

Produced by December Moon & BJR, “Aaliyah,” is said to be featured on the Emanny’s upcoming project, Songs About HER 3. The project will be the singer’s introduction to Los Angeles – his new home – and is slated for a March release.

“All my past projects dealt mainly in the pain, deception and trials being in love brought to the table, says Emanny. “This time around I want to highlife the better side of love. It’s very reflective of where I am now in my current relationship.”

Listen to “Aaliyah” below: