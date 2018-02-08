DaniLeigh Is Here to Give You “Life”

Miami native DaniLeigh returns to Singersroom with the resuscitative single, “Life.” The 22-year-old artist marries her love for singing and rapping on the track.

“I been counting bands all night. Guess I’m living life alright,” she sings.

Inspiring her fans to get active and express themselves, DaniLeigh has given fans an opportunity to spit their best verses over the “Life” beat and dubbing it the #DaniLifeChallenge. Winners of the challenge will earn a spot in the song’s music video.

“Life” was a team production between DaniLeigh, B Bills, and Retro Future.

Proving herself different from the rest, DaniLeigh makes it known just how much success she’s obtained since stepping on the scene.

Listen to “Life” below.