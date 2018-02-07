Latoya Cooper – Love Affair

Following the release of her ‘Hear Me Roar’ EP in the third quarter of 2017, one of Dallas, Texas’s emerging singers in soul music, Latoya Cooper, shares her stirring new single, “Love Affair.”

Serving as an ode to music, Latoya says of the song, “I wrote ‘Love Affair’ on my birthday, after sitting down and having a humble reflecting of my life. Music is a spiritual experience for me and over time, I learned it is the same for many others… it ‘s about tapping into a place of gratitude and thankfulness from God.”

Latoya is also an astute businesswoman, so like many musicians/entrepreneurs, music isn’t the only thing she has her hands in these days. As a Senior Management Analyst for a government agency, Latoya’s professional careers collide in her new workshop series Music Meets The Boardroom, which aims to empower other independent artists like herself. Latoya will be partnering with industry expert Mike Finkel for the inaugural workshop on March 3rd in Dallas, Texas.