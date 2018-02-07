Jacquees Drops Tracklist For ‘This Time I’m Serious’ EP

B.E.D. singer Jacquees is keeping fans at bay while they wait for his debut album 4275, with his forthcoming EP This Time I’m Serious, dropping on February 16th.

The Cash Money signee took to Instagram to share the project’s tracklist. With features from Wale and T-Pain, This Time I’m Serious may be the perfect teaser for his debut.

Everything happens at the right time.

The 6-track EP is produced by Nash B.

The EP’s announcement comes a few days after Jacquees’ sultry single “Ocean” with TK Kravtiz.

This Time I’m Serious Track List

1. This Time I’m Serious

2. It’s on the Way (feat. Wale)

3. Handcuff

4. Rodeo (feat. T-Pain)

5. Why You Love Me Now

6. Back to Me