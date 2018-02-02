Jacquees Teams With TK Kravitz For The Sultry, “Ocean”

Cash Money Records R&B artist Jacquees teams with TK Kravitz for the ranunchy and sultry offering, “Ocean.” The seductive and clever “Ocean” perfectly showcases how both TK and Jacquees’ voices compliment each other, as they bring excitement towards their sexualy fantasies.

Jacquees spoke about the record stating, “TK knew this record was a hit. He called me and told me he had one. I came to the studio and we jumped in the booth together and created a classic.”

TK added, “I called Que to the studio knowing I had a hit for him to be apart of! We went straight in the booth together and just vibed out until the record was complete.”

“Ocean” follows TK hit, “Space,” Ft. Sexton, which reached the Top 10 on Urban Radio and garnered over 50 million total streams. After dominating radio and embarking on a US tour with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie this past fall, TK Kravitz is definitely off to a great start in 2018.

Keep a look out for TK’s newest EP, 2.0, coming this spring and peep the “Ocean” lyric video below!