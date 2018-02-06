Ajia Releases Two-Stepping New Single, “Flavours”

London singer-songwriter Ajia delivers the soulful new single, “Flavours,” the follow-up to her debut offering “Real Love.”

The bouncy “Flavours” is a juxtaposition of good vibes, solid production, and lush vocals from the raspy songstress. It’s one of those two-stepping joints you can move to while chilling in a lounge or intimate setting.

Ajia, 21, is looking to make a huge mark in 2018, both in the U.S. and abroad. She is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on her six-track EP entitled Visions.

Listen to “Flavours” below: