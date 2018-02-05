Puerto Rican emerging R&B duo Solero (Jean and Johnathan) created a viral wave with several covers including Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Chris Brown’s “Back to Sleep,” and now they’ve reignited their “Acoustic Fridays” series with a remix version of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.”

The fun and feel-good cover highlights the two brother’s vocal prowess and features Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time,” Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step,” and the theme song from the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

The Solero brothers have a natural chemistry, and their self-described “inseparable” bond shines through in their work. As heard on their duet with Jennifer Hudson for the film Sandy Wexler—a track penned by legendary hitmaker Babyface (watch a clip here) —Solero’s stunning vocal command was honed while singing gospel music in church as little kids.

Currently, they are working on their debut album, slated to arrive in 2018.

@solerobrothers