[Premiere] Brotherly Duo Solero Cover MJ’s ‘Rock With You’

Published on
Today (Aug 24), Puerto Rican musicians Solero (Jean and Johnathan) offers Singersroom the exclusive of their cover of Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” in honor of MJ’s birthday on August 29th.

Watch below:

Previously, Solero covered Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands.”

The two brothers have a natural chemistry, and their self-described “inseparable” bond shines through in their work. As heard on their recent duet with Jennifer Hudson for the film Sandy Wexler—a track penned by legendary hitmaker Babyface (watch a clip here) —Solero’s stunning vocal command was first honed while singing gospel music in church as little kids.  Currently, they are working on their forthcoming EP Green Light which features a signature tropical sound that nods to their roots blended with modern production techniques and a soulful edge.

