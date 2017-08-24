R&B Music Videos
[Premiere] Brotherly Duo Solero Cover MJ’s ‘Rock With You’

Previously, Solero covered Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands.”
The two brothers have a natural chemistry, and their self-described “inseparable” bond shines through in their work. As heard on their recent duet with Jennifer Hudson for the film Sandy Wexler—a track penned by legendary hitmaker Babyface (watch a clip here) —Solero’s stunning vocal command was first honed while singing gospel music in church as little kids. Currently, they are working on their forthcoming EP Green Light which features a signature tropical sound that nods to their roots blended with modern production techniques and a soulful edge.
