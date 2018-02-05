Melat Celebrates Love With New Single, “Push”

We’ll just start by saying Mélat has a gem on her hands with “Push.”

Produced by Jansport J and featured on her upcoming album, Move Me II: The Present, the bouncy and hypnotizing record is warming to the soul with content that’s relevant to the masses.

“I don’t wanna pressure you (pressure) / But baby let me push it up / Put it up on you, push it up on you,” Mélat seductively sings. “My spaceship has landed / O-on your love planet / Baby will you accept me / Or will you reject me.”

According to Mélat, “Push” brings together time, space, and the concept of coming back down to earth from the high of newfound love.”

Mélat’s new project, Move Me II: The Present, is slated to arrive on February 9 (Pre-order).

About the project, she says, “This vision of Move Me II was brought to life by long time friend and recent collaborator @moyo3k 📸. His artistic eye brings my crazy thoughts and ideas together and breathes life into them.”