Eimaral Sol Release Self-Expressive Single “Y”

Texas-based songstress Eimaral Sol releases the soulful new single, “Y,” an entrancing tune illustrating the inner thoughts and feelings of someone on the journey to self-love and self-discovery.

The genre-bending offering, which fuses soul, jazz, and trap, was produced by Guess and highlights Eimaral’s richly-textured vocals, and sweet melodies, and she moves to inspire listeners.

“It’s time you knew / Of just what you could do / If you love you, then watch how you transform,” she sings. “It’s time you knew / Of just what you could do / If you love you, then watch how you transform.”

Eimaral expressed that “‘Y’ is about realizing that pouring into other people without loving yourself and allowing other’s desires for you to dictate your day to day life is not only unfulfilling but also counterproductive to one’s overall progression. Beautiful, magical things happen when you love yourself and listen to your inner voice.”

Eimaral Sol is an artist dedicated to using her talents and passions to spread knowledge, love, and acceptance of others and oneself. With her music, Eimaral Sol creates a cognitive experience for her listeners and allows them to feel free of judgment and social constraints. Eimaral is determined to use her platform to aid the progression of society and fulfill the vacancy for authentic soul music. If you enjoy the sounds of artists like Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, Alina Baraz, or Jorja Smith, you are bound to enjoy the sounds of Eimaral Sol.