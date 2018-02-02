The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – Pray for Me

The Weeknd teams with Kendrick Lamar on “Pray for Me,” a song from the upcoming project, ‘Black Panther: The Album.’

Over mystical, synth-driven production from Matt Schaeffer, Cardo, Cubeatz, and Sounwave, Abel searches for understanding with transporting vocals. “Tell me, who’s gon see me for myself / When this life is all I know,” he sings.

“Pray For Me” notably marks the second collaboration between The Weeknd and Lamar, following “Sidewalks” from the former’s multi-platinum, chart-dominating 2016 opus, Starboy [XO/Republic Records].

‘Black Panther: The Album’ is curated and produced by Lamar, TDE, and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and features appearances from SZA, Jorja Smith, Anderson.Paak, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Jay Rock, James Blake, and more.

The album is set to arrive in digital format on Feb. 9, but a physical release won’t come until Feb. 16.

The ‘Black Panther’ film will hit theaters on Feb. 16 and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o.