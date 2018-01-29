Adrian Truth – Tease

Kansas City’s Adrian Truth releases a red light special video for his intimate ballad, “Tease.”

Directed by Black Palms, in the clip, the R&B singer’s love interest shows off her voluptuous before welcoming another woman into her home. Later, Adrian comes home with flowers and sees clothes on the floor before opening his bedroom door for the surprise. That sure beats roses!

“Tease” is taken from Adrian’s EP, Bliss. You can’t stream it here: https://song.link/blissEP

Adrian Truth has Collaborated with artists Boyz II Men, Tech N9ne, Krizz Kaliko, Stalley, Ces Cru, JL Bhood, Emilio Rojas, Steddy P, Stevie Stone, Tef Poe, Info Gates, Joey Cool, Gee Watts, Reach, Suli4Q, GMoney Da Boss, Uvone (JP The City Native) and Kemet The Phantom.