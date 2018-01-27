Justin Garner – What’s Love Without Heartbreak

Emerging R&B/Pop singer-songwriter Justin Garner unveils the brand new single, “What’s Love Without Heartbreak,” a soulful ballad that warms the heart.

On the cleverly-written and eargasmic offering, the MTV Copycat season 1 winner pulls at the heartstrings with passion-filled vocals and sublime harmonies as he shares his experience about being in love.

“What’s Love Without Heartbreak” follows Justin’s Summer ’17 EP Into the Wild.

Watch Justin’s visual performance of the single below, and don’t forget own yours here.

