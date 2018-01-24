Toronto’s From Later Taps Soulful Vocalist Elah For ‘Lonely Arcade’

From Later is a music collective hailing from Toronto, Canada. For their single, “Lonely Arcade,” they linked up with soulful vocalist Elah.

On the track, Elah delivers smooth and sultry vocals, putting the concept of future R&B sounds in motion… One might describe her melody, as effortless, and the song seems to flow hypnotically.

“Lonely Arcade” is the first single by From Later. Fans can expect more new music that will touch on critical and creative dialogue.. in addition, to something dope for your ears.