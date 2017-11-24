Azekel – Can We Have Fun (In This House Tonight)

Ezekel continues to raise the bar!

The UK singer-songwriter and producer returns with a soulful and introspective gem called “Can We Have Fun (In This House Tonight).” On the silky offering, the talented crooner sings about all the stresses of life, personally and socially, but encourages us all to enjoy life despite the everyday issues.

“‘Can We have Fun…’ is a pre-apocalyptic celebration of life,” Azekel told The FADER. “Every time I’m on my timeline or hear the news it’s full of fear. Yeah, it’s pretty obvious that the world as we know it is coming to an end, but don’t mean we can’t turn up.”

“Can We Have Fun (In This House Tonight)” is the first release off Azekel’s upcoming full-length debut album, which follows his “Raw Vol. I (2015)” and “Raw Vol. II (2016)” EP series.

Listen to the new single below: