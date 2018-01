New Jersey R&B singer Audrey Rose draws inspiration from the Golden Era for her latest single, “Insomnia,” produced by Shy Boogs.

On the feel-good, nostalgic offering, Rose drips lush-filled vocals over catchy production as she shares her tale of a new love that’s keeping her awake.

“I don’t wanna find no one else, just wanna give it all to you,” she sings.

Dive into “Insomnia” below: