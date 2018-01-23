Cherri V – Swimming Ft. RoxXxan

London-based indie R&B singer/songwriter Cherri V taps Birmingham rapper RoxXxan and producer XVR BLCK for her brand new single, ‘Swimming.’

On the follow-up to previous offerings ‘Leave Me Be,’ ‘Things You Do,” and a welcoming performance during the pre-MOBO Award Show, Cherri paints a vivid picture of a love she yearns for backed by lush vocals and soul-stirring melodies.

Speaking about the inspiration for ‘Swimming,’ Cherri V says, “It’s about attraction, it’s about those daydreams you have about that special person. It’s about them persistently roaming around in your thoughts… way beyond your control… slightly obsessive lol. It’s about wanting to be alone, away from the noise, prying eyes and social media – just two people getting lost in each other’s company.”

Cherri’s long-awaited and highly-anticipated forthcoming debut album, Brown Eyed Soul, is due out in 2018.

Preview “Swimming” below and Stream + Download Here:

