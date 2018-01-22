En Vogue continues to create awareness surrounding their hotly-anticipated forthcoming album, ‘Electric Cafe,’ scheduled for release on March 30, 2018.

The legendary group drops a music video for their latest single, “Rockets,” written by Ne-Yo and produced by Curtis ‘Sauce’ Wilson (Brandy, K. Michelle, Musiq). The high-fashion and at times mystical visual was directed by Damien Sandoval and was shot in the El Mirage dry lake bed in California. The ladies show off their sexiness as they rise “higher than they’ve ever been.”

“It was really exciting shooting the ‘Rocket’ video…perfect theme to enhance the song,” says founding member Cindy Herron-Braggs. “The look is futuristic meets sexy…a step into the future,” says member Terry Ellis. “It’s such a pleasure working with a director that’s not afraid to come up with a concept that’s outside of the box and pays tribute to the music,” says member Rhona Bennett.

On “Rocket,” the veteran group takes us on a nostalgia trip with their signature infectious harmonies and heartfelt delivery as they sing about a higher love. The song was the #1 most added song at Urban AC radio this week. Purchase “Rocket” here.

“Rockets” follows the previously released “Have A Seat,” featuring Snoop Dogg, and 2016’s “Deja Vu.”

‘Electric Cafe’ will feature production from Raphael Saadiq, Dem Jointz, and longtime En Vogue producers Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy.

Watch the video for “Rockets” below: