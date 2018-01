Our boy DJ Soulchild drops off a new remix after going on hiatus in 2017.

For his latest offering, the Swiss DJ/remixer/producer treats Jagged Edge’s 2000 classic ballad, “Let’s Get Married,” with a club-makeover fit for any turn-up.

The dancefloor-ready gem breathes new life into the iconic R&B record by sampling the 1983 Funk classic “Katie Kissoon – You’re The One” and is guaranteed to appeal to R&B fans.

Stream the remix below and grab the free download.