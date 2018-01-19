Kareen Lomax – Been In Love

Kareen Lomax stirs the soul with her brand new single, “Been In Love.” On the thought-provoking guitar-laden track, the Marietta, Georgia-born R&B songstress offers a blissful and cleverly-written ode to love and the acts carried out while in it.

“Have you been in love? Cause I have / Have me smiling even when I’m mad,” she sings. “You’ve been stealing all my time / Blowing off my friends / So they’ve been blowing up my phone asking where I’ve been / Well, I’ve been in love.”

Kareen credits her alternative-soul sound to her surrounding environment. Her sphere of influence spans across multiple genres and contains soothing yet rich rhythms that bear similarity to Tracy Chapman and Marc E. Bassy. With lyrics that bring her story to life, Kareen uses clever wordplay and catchy melodies to take listeners on an intimate journey.

Her third EP, “There’s a Place for Us,” is slated to be released early 2018.