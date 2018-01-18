Ty Dolla $ign – Ex Ft. YG

Ty Dolla $ign evokes nostalgia in his new music video for “Ex,” his latest single featuring rapper YG.

In the clip, the West Coast R&B crooner ditches his main chick for a night of intoxicating fun, which includes two-stepping in the streets, bouncy on hydraulics, partying, and some red-light time with strippers.

“I know, I be up to no good / Baby, I know, I’m just misunderstood,” Ty sings as he defends his thot-like behavior.

“Ex” is off Dolla $ign’s latest album, Beach House 3, which also features appearances from Jeremih, Lil Wayne, The Dream, Damien Marley, and more.

Dolla $ign will head out on the ‘Don’t Judge Me Tour‘ starting on February 21st at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. The trek travels through mid-April, making stops in major cities like Sacramento, Vancouver, New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping at House of Blues in San Diego, CA on April 5th.

Watch Ty’s “Ex” video below: