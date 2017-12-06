R&B/Hip Hop artist Ty Dolla $ign announces the ‘Don’t Judge Me Tour,’ which will journey across North America. The trek kicks off on February 21st at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and travels through mid-April, making stops in major cities like Sacramento, Vancouver, New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping at House of Blues in San Diego, CA on April 5th. Supporting acts will be unveiled soon but rapper Big K.R.I.T. will co-headline several dates.
Spotify pre-sales begin Thursday, December 7th at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT while local pre-sales begin Thursday, December 7th at 10 AM local. All remaining tickets released to the general public on Friday, December 8th at 10 AM local. For complete details, and ticket information, please visit www.dollasignworld.com.
The ‘Don’t Judge Me Tour’ will support Dolla $ign’s latest project, Beach House 3, which landed at #8 on Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” chart as well as #11 on the overall Billboard 200. The project features appearances from Jeremih, YG, Lil Wayne, The Dream, Damien Marley, and more.
‘Don’t Judge Me Tour’ Dates: * w/co-headliner Big K.R.I.T.
FEBRUARY
21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
22 – San Luis Obispo, CA – The Fremont Theater
23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
24 – Berkley, CA – The UC Theatre
25 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
28 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
MARCH
1 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
2 – Las Vegas, NV – Drais
3 – Salt Lake City, UT – In The Venue
4 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
9 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
10 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room
11 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
13 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
14 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
16 – Reading, PA – Reverb
17 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
18 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
20 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
21 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *
23 – Morgantown, VA – Mainstage Morgantown
24 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva *
25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *
27 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *
28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven Stage)
29 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theatre
31 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
APRIL
1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
4 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
ADDITIONAL DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED