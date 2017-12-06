R&B/Hip Hop artist Ty Dolla $ign announces the ‘Don’t Judge Me Tour,’ which will journey across North America. The trek kicks off on February 21st at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA and travels through mid-April, making stops in major cities like Sacramento, Vancouver, New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping at House of Blues in San Diego, CA on April 5th. Supporting acts will be unveiled soon but rapper Big K.R.I.T. will co-headline several dates.

Spotify pre-sales begin Thursday, December 7th at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT while local pre-sales begin Thursday, December 7th at 10 AM local. All remaining tickets released to the general public on Friday, December 8th at 10 AM local. For complete details, and ticket information, please visit www.dollasignworld.com.

The ‘Don’t Judge Me Tour’ will support Dolla $ign’s latest project, Beach House 3, which landed at #8 on Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” chart as well as #11 on the overall Billboard 200. The project features appearances from Jeremih, YG, Lil Wayne, The Dream, Damien Marley, and more.

‘Don’t Judge Me Tour’ Dates: * w/co-headliner Big K.R.I.T.

FEBRUARY

21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

22 – San Luis Obispo, CA – The Fremont Theater

23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

24 – Berkley, CA – The UC Theatre

25 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

28 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

MARCH

1 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2 – Las Vegas, NV – Drais

3 – Salt Lake City, UT – In The Venue

4 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

10 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

11 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

13 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

14 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

16 – Reading, PA – Reverb

17 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

18 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

20 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

21 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

22 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *

23 – Morgantown, VA – Mainstage Morgantown

24 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva *

25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

27 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

28 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven Stage)

29 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theatre

31 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

APRIL

1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

4 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

ADDITIONAL DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED