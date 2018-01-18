After teasing fans for months, “2 On” hitmaker Tinashe returns with the new single, “No Drama,” featuring rapper and Migos member Offset.

On the bouncy, Stargate-produced offering, Tinashe rides the Hip-Hop wave while dripping catching and feel-good vocals.

“We pulled up in that ooh la la / Then backed out in that oh my God,” she sings. “Don’t want no drama, Ma.”

In September (2017), Tinashe told WWD: “I actually have a brand new song coming out that I’m very excited about… It’s very cool. It’s muted, it’s very sexy.”

“No Drama” follows up the previously released single “Flame.”

Tinashe’s long-awaited sophomore studio album, Joyride, is the second of a two-part series, which included ‘Nightride.’

An “explosive” video has been filmed for “No Drama;” It will premiere later today on MTV’s “TRL.”